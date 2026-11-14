British triathlete Georgia Taylor-Brown won the penultimate round of the women's T100 series in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and moved into first place in the overall standings. It was her second victory of the season and the fourth round of the campaign.

Taylor-Brown completed the distance in 3 hours 35 minutes 19 seconds. She took the lead just under 4 km into the running leg and built an advantage of around 30 seconds. At the finish, the British athlete was 10 seconds ahead of New Zealand's Nicole van der Kaay, BBC Sport reports.

Advantage ahead of the final

Switzerland's Julie Derron finished third, 2 minutes 7 seconds behind the winner. Ahead of the grand final in Doha, Qatar, which will take place next month, Taylor-Brown has a six-point lead over Derron in the overall standings.

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The 32-year-old athlete from Manchester is aiming to win her first T100 championship title. Earlier this season, she won the round in Pamplona, Spain, in May and finished third in Vancouver, Canada, in August.

Results of other British athletes

2025 series champion Kate Waugh finished ninth in Dubai, ahead of compatriot Lizzie Rayner. Waugh missed the first two rounds of the season due to a calf injury and is eighth in the overall standings ahead of the final.

T100 competitions include a 2 km swim, an 80 km bike leg and an 18 km run.

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