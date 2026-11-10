The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, based in Hamburg, on Tuesday begins hearing Argentina's complaint regarding a British oil project north of the Falkland Islands. Argentine President Javier Milei calls the drilling illegal amid a renewed dispute with the United Kingdom over control of the islands, OilPrice reports.

Sea Lion project

The Sea Lion field is being developed by Navitas Petroleum Development and Production Ltd (NPDP), a wholly owned British subsidiary of Israel's Navitas Petroleum, and its British partner Rockhopper Exploration.

Earlier this year, the companies made a final investment decision on the Sea Lion Northern Development. This means that the necessary permits and financing have been secured for the full-scale implementation of the project. According to Navitas Petroleum, first oil production is planned to begin in March 2028.

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Positions of the parties

Argentina filed its case with the tribunal in October after several months of tensions surrounding the Falkland Islands and the oil project. The tribunal can make legally binding decisions in maritime disputes.

A spokesperson for the British prime minister told The Independent that the United Kingdom is fully participating in the proceedings under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and will set out its position on Argentina's request for provisional measures. According to the spokesperson, the hearings do not concern sovereignty over the Falkland Islands.

The United Kingdom has controlled the islands since 1833, while Argentina has long claimed the archipelago, which it calls the Malvinas Islands. In 1982, the countries fought a brief war over these territories. Residents of the Falkland Islands previously voted by an overwhelming majority to retain their status as a British Overseas Territory.

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