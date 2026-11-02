In Queensland, Australia, the Civil and Administrative Tribunal ordered Maria Gurley to repaint the roof of her townhouse in the Fernbrook complex in the suburb of The Gap. At her own expense, she must change the shade from heritage red to Nutech coral within three months, ABC News reports.

Appeal dismissed

The dispute between Gurley and the residential complex's management body lasted three years. In March 2023, the owner painted the roof heritage red instead of Nutech coral.

The management body applied to the Office of the Commissioner for Body Corporate and Community Management to resolve the dispute. The commissioner found the requirement to repaint the roof justified, as its colour differed strikingly from the roofs of other homes in the complex.

Gurley appealed the decision to the tribunal, but QCAT senior member Richard Oliver upheld the finding. He noted that he had to assess the reasonableness of the management body's decision, and that the conclusion that the roof differed substantially from the other roofs was reasonable.

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Residents' complaints

Fernbrook committee member Jill Ellsworth told the tribunal that the roof disrupted the visual harmony of the area. In submissions, neighbours described it as jarring, disruptive to the familiar appearance, and foreign. One neighbour also expressed the view that Gurley's actions could pose a threat to the investments of other owners.

In January 2023, Gurley asked the management body which colour she should choose. The complex rules did not specify a particular shade: she was advised to choose a colour similar to the other roofs. The Nutech coral shade was specified only in October 2023, after complaints about the painted roof had already been made.

After the decision was announced, Gurley expressed disappointment and said she would consider further options. She also said that none of her neighbours had personally come to her with complaints.

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