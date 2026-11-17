London’s Competition Appeal Tribunal has dismissed a claim worth nearly £2 billion against Sony. The claimants alleged that the PlayStation maker, using its dominant position, inflated prices for digital games in the PlayStation Store.

Claim brought on behalf of users

The case was filed on behalf of millions of PlayStation users in the United Kingdom. Sony was accused of abusing its dominant position by requiring digital games and console add-ons to be bought and sold exclusively through the PlayStation Store.

According to the claimants, this model resulted in digital versions of games costing more than physical copies.

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Tribunal decision

Sony said it had invested billions for years in creating an integrated gaming platform that benefits consumers in a competitive market. The company also noted that Nintendo and Microsoft’s Xbox use similar models.

The tribunal ruled that the claim had not proven that Sony breached competition law and dismissed it in full. The hearing in the case began in March. Channel NewsAsia reports on the decision.

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