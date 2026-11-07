The Gilgit-Baltistan election tribunal in Pakistan has suspended the parliamentary mandate of Pakistan Peoples Party representative Attaullah Shah, elected from the GBA-16 Diamer-II constituency. The tribunal also ordered a re-poll at three polling stations in the constituency within 12 days of November 6.

As Dawn reports, tribunal judge Mushtaq Mohammad issued the ruling after granting a petition filed by Imam Malik. Malik, who ran as an independent candidate and later joined the Istehkam-i-Pakistan party, was initially declared the winner of the June election by the election commission.

Dispute over postal ballots

Attaullah Shah challenged that decision, stating that the official responsible for organizing the election had issued Form 49 without counting postal ballots. On September 11, the tribunal suspended Malik’s mandate and ordered the verification and counting of those ballots to be completed by September 16.

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After the postal ballots were verified and counted, the Gilgit-Baltistan Election Commission issued updated consolidated results in Form 49. According to them, Shah received 6,618 votes and led Malik by 13 votes, after which he was declared the elected candidate instead of his rival.

Appeal and new ruling

Malik challenged the tribunal’s decision in the Gilgit-Baltistan Supreme Appellate Court. On September 19, the court dismissed his appeal, leaving in force the decision to suspend Malik’s mandate and recognize Shah as the elected candidate.

Later, Malik challenged the results at three polling stations and petitioned the tribunal to hold a re-poll there. The tribunal upheld the petition, suspending Shah’s mandate for a second time and instructing the chief election commissioner to organize the re-poll.

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