The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea has rejected Argentina’s request to block the Sea Lion oil project near the Falkland Islands. The judges voted 18 to three in favour of the decision, BBC News reports.

The tribunal’s position

Argentine authorities demanded that the project be halted, citing the unresolved dispute over sovereignty of the Falkland Islands, which are a British Overseas Territory. The United Kingdom has repeatedly rejected Argentina’s claims.

On Saturday, the tribunal’s president said there were no grounds to believe that the body had jurisdiction in the case, as it cannot rule on issues of sovereignty. Argentina also argued that the marine environment of the disputed waters is protected by international law.

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The Sea Lion field

The Sea Lion field is located about 209 kilometres from the Falkland Islands and is estimated to contain 1.7 billion barrels of oil. Britain’s Rockhopper Exploration and Israel’s Navitas Petroleum plan to begin production at the field within two years.

The project could potentially bring significant revenue to the islands, which have a population of about 3,500 people. In a 2013 referendum, 99.8% of participants voted to retain the status of a British Overseas Territory, while three people voted against.

In 1982, the landing of Argentine forces on the islands triggered a 74-day war with the United Kingdom. The conflict killed 255 British service personnel, three islanders and 649 Argentine service personnel.

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