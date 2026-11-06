In Sydney, Australia, the TriMob organisation has been nominated in the Team of the Year category of the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Sports Awards (NATSISA). The ceremony is set to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground — for the first time since 2001, the city will host the event, ABC News Australia reports.

Sport and community support

TriMob was founded in 2020 by Nat Heath, a representative of the Noongar and Martu peoples. As a child, he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, an autoimmune disease that affects the nervous system and causes paralysis. According to Heath, a doctor told him that after the illness he would not have the same endurance as before.

Heath later took part in six Ironman competitions and won a championship in his age category. TriMob encourages Australia’s Indigenous peoples to be physically active and take up triathlon or marathon running. The organisation also runs the Mob the Marathon programme, under which participants from different regions of the country prepare for the Sydney Marathon, which has World Major status.

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Programme participant Talisha Godwin, who joined it at the beginning of the year without significant marathon training experience, said that community support helped her train and prepare for the race.

The award returns to Sydney

The NATSISA award was founded in 1986 by the late Aboriginal activist and former international-level footballer Charles Perkins. The event is now organised by former Australian Football League player Nathan Lovett-Murray. The award was not held for 20 years and was revived in 2023; since then, ceremonies have taken place in Brisbane and Melbourne.

Cathy Freeman will be the keynote speaker at this year’s ceremony. Other award categories include lifetime achievement, athlete of the year and national trailblazer awards.

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