The government of Trinidad and Tobago hopes to finalize agreements with Venezuela on the Dragon and Loran-Manatee gas fields by the end of November. Energy Minister Roodal Moonilal said on November 7 that he does not expect the Democrats' recent gains in the US midterm elections to affect the two countries' gas projects.

As The Rio Times reports, work on the projects depends on US licenses, as US sanctions rules determine who may operate in Venezuelan waters. According to Moonilal, US authorities issued licenses for activities at the Dragon and Loran-Manatee fields.

Fields near the border

The Dragon field is located in Venezuelan waters near Trinidad and, according to the cited estimates, contains about 4 trillion cubic feet of gas. Loran-Manatee is another gas field near the maritime border of Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago.

In February 2026, the government of Trinidad and Tobago said it had received two US general licenses for oil and gas activities related to Venezuela and shared maritime areas. Under the terms of these licenses, taxes and royalties due to Venezuela must be paid into accounts approved by the US Department of the Treasury.

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Next steps

Moonilal said that a technical team is to visit Venezuela to agree on the outstanding terms. After that, the energy ministers of both countries are to meet to finalize and sign the agreements.

The parties must also finalize an agreement on the measurement and accounting of gas at Loran before the license expires. Such a document determines the procedure for measuring and allocating gas from the shared reservoir between the countries. The exact validity period of the license is not specified in the materials cited by the publication.

Separately, the minister said the government may consider proposals within several days to resume operations at the Guaracara oil refinery in Pointe-a-Pierre. Oil refining there ceased in 2018, and the authorities expect to announce a request for proposals by the end of the year.

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