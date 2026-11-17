Researchers from Mass General Brigham and Rush University Medical Center analyzed data from 1,338 older adults in northern Illinois, United States, and found that longer and more frequent daytime naps are associated with a higher risk of death. According to ScienceDaily, participants were followed for up to 19 years, and the results were published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

What the observation showed

The data came from the Rush Memory and Aging Project, a study primarily focused on memory, thinking, and neurological decline among older adults. Since 2005, participants wore wrist activity monitors for 10 days, which recorded periods of rest and movement.

This made it possible to assess the duration, frequency, timing, and day-to-day variability of daytime sleep without relying solely on participants’ self-reports. The researchers analyzed whether daytime napping habits recorded at the start of observation were associated with the likelihood of death from any cause in subsequent years.

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Each additional hour of daytime sleep per day was associated with an approximately 13% higher risk of death. One additional nap per day was associated with an approximately 7% higher risk. Participants who napped in the morning had a 30% higher risk of death than those who napped in the afternoon.

Napping does not mean causation

The authors stress that the study identified a correlation rather than a causal relationship. Longer or more frequent daytime naps may reflect undetected illnesses, chronic conditions, sleep disorders, or disruption of circadian rhythms.

At the same time, irregularity in daytime sleep — changes in its timing or duration on different days — was not associated with increased mortality. The researchers suggest that tracking daytime sleep with wearable devices could help identify health problems earlier in older adults in the future.

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