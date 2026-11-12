An alert was declared at Calais-Fréthun station in northern France following a bomb threat. At the request of French authorities, trains are temporarily unable to pass through this station, causing delays to some Eurostar services to and from London.

According to the Jerusalem Post, local authorities reported the alert on Wednesday. The Pas-de-Calais prefecture said on social media platform X that the situation could affect rail traffic.

Delays on the London–Paris route

International high-speed rail operator Eurostar said the incident affected some trains between London and Paris. The company clarified that restrictions on passing through Calais-Fréthun station were introduced at the request of French authorities.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

“At the request of French authorities, trains are currently unable to pass through Calais-Fréthun station. This is causing delays to some services to and from London,” Eurostar said.

Prefecture statement

The Pas-de-Calais prefecture did not specify details of the alert but warned of a possible impact on train traffic. Eurostar also provided no information on the duration of the restrictions or the number of services affected.

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