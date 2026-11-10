In Jakarta, three senior officials from Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto’s cabinet announced on November 9 that they were leaving the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI). They are Deputy Minister of Culture Giring Ganesha Djumaryo, Minister of Forestry Raja Juli Antoni, and Deputy Minister of Population and Family Development Ratu Ayu Isyana Bagoes Oka, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Party leader’s statement

PSI chairman Kaesang Pangarep said he had received resignation letters from all three politicians. Kaesang is the younger son of former Indonesian President Joko Widodo. He said that serving the state should be more important than group or party interests, while PSI’s leadership thanked the officials for their work in the party.

Officials’ explanations

In a video address on Instagram, Giring Ganesha Djumaryo said that he had decided to leave PSI after personal reflection. According to him, the reason was circumstances that no longer aligned with what he had fought for from the beginning.

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Raja Juli Antoni said that he had stepped down as PSI’s secretary-general and ended his other party activities in order to focus fully on his work as minister of forestry. He noted that the president’s assignments include forest restoration, ecosystem restoration, and biodiversity protection, including after forest fires.

Isyana Bagoes Oka also explained her departure from PSI by her intention to devote more attention to her work as deputy minister of population and family development. The departure of the three politicians came as the party seeks to strengthen support ahead of the 2029 elections. PSI, founded in 2014, did not win seats in the House of Representatives in the 2019 and 2024 elections.

Connection to the Widodo family

Joko Widodo, who had previously been close to PSI, publicly confirmed his membership in the party in September. According to him, he officially joined it in October 2025.

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