Three children in Gaza receive personalized mobility aids — UN News

In the Gaza Strip, the international non-governmental organization EducAid, with funding from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), provided two brothers and their sister with individually adapted devices for mobility, learning and daily activities. The assistance was provided despite the ongoing violence in Gaza, UN News reports.

Ten-year-old Anas was born without legs and has two fingers on each hand. Previously, he mostly moved around using his hands, and his mother often carried him. Due to instability and limited hand grip, it was difficult for the boy to write and eat.

EducAid upgraded his wheelchair by adding a detachable table and a waterproof protective element for the lower body. Anas also received an adapted pen holder, an adjustable tilted table and aids for moving using his hands. According to his mother, this helped the boy become more independent, including when writing and eating.

A wheelchair of her own for Sujud

Anas's older sister, 17-year-old Sujud, was also born without legs and has two fingers on each hand. She was provided with a size 40 wheelchair with a detachable table, an adjustable tilted table, a waterproof protective element and a support for moving using her hands.

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Sujud said that she has her own chair for the first time and even slept in it so that her brothers or sister would not take it away. Previously, she had to write while lying down because it was exhausting. Now she can study more comfortably and leave the tent without getting her clothes dirty. The girl wants to study media.

Devices for Mohammad

Fifteen-year-old Mohammad was also born without legs and has two fingers on each hand. EducAid staff assessed his needs at home and at school and produced several adapted devices in workshops and laboratories.

They include a specially adapted wheelchair with a skateboard that helps the boy move around, as well as a commode chair. His mother noted that hand grips protect Mohammad's hands from wounds and slipping and make it easier for him to move by crawling. The boy himself said that thanks to the table, his clothes no longer get dirty. According to a teacher, after receiving the assistance, the children began writing more effectively and are eager to learn.

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