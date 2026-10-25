Three civilians were wounded after unidentified gunmen opened fire on their car in a rural area in the north of Syria’s Aleppo province. Local Syrian media reported the incident on Sunday.

Shooting near Fafin

The shooting occurred near the town of Fafin. According to the Syrian TV channel Al-Ikhbariya, as reported by Anadolu Agency, the attackers have not been identified.

Syrian authorities did not immediately comment on the attack or the individuals who may have been involved.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Security measures

According to Anadolu Agency, Syria’s government is working to strengthen security and stability in the country and is taking measures against armed groups amid security challenges, including isolated attacks.

These efforts have continued since the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad’s regime on December 8, 2024. The report also provides no information on the motive for the shooting, the condition of those wounded, or other circumstances of the incident.

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