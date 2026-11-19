Many tropical cyclones now reach their greatest intensity as they transition from sea to land. This trend is likely linked to global warming, Nature reports.

Intensification near the coast

According to the publication, climate change is creating conditions that increase the intensity of hurricanes and typhoons precisely when storms reach the coast. Nature notes that the intensity of tropical cyclones at landfall is increasing.

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An example is Hurricane Michael, which struck Florida in the United States in 2018 as a Category 4 storm. This is stated in the caption to the photograph accompanying the Nature article.

Scientific paper

The Nature article was published on November 19, 2026, in the Research Highlight format — a brief review of a study. It refers to a paper by Y. Fu and Q. Wu, published in 2026 in the journal Geophysical Research Letters. The bibliography lists volume 53 and article number e2026GL127323.

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