The Israel Defense Forces and the Shin Bet General Security Service said that they killed seven militants in a series of strikes in the Gaza Strip. Among them was Gamal Abu Saeed, who, according to Israeli security forces, held Omer Shem Tov hostage. The Jerusalem Post reported this.

Israel's account regarding Abu Saeed

According to the IDF, Abu Saeed held several positions in Hamas. The Israeli military said that he was responsible for training militants outside the Gaza Strip, commanded an anti-tank battalion, and oversaw military specializations in the Central Camps Brigade. According to the Israeli side, he was also involved in Hamas's contacts with other countries.

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Strikes near Khan Younis

In two strikes in the Khan Younis area on Monday, Mahmoud Jihad Mohammad Kafa and Asaad Suleiman Salman Kashta were killed, Israel said. Kafa, the IDF claims, headed a sniper cell of Hamas's military wing, while Kashta was a member of the Army of Islam group.

Another four people were killed in the Khan Younis area on Sunday, according to Israeli security forces. Mohammad Zakaria al-Jamal, Shaher Mohammad Zaarab, and Mohammad Amin al-Namas, according to the IDF, served in Hamas's military wing: al-Jamal was a cell leader, while Zaarab was a Nukhba company commander. The fourth was Mohammad Ali Abu Shaar, whom Israel called a sniper for Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

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