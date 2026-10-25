The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday deployed units to the area near the Palestinian village of Jalud in Area B in the West Bank in Israel to evacuate Israeli citizens. A fire broke out at the site when the military was dispatched to the area, The Jerusalem Post reported on Sunday, citing an IDF statement.

Evacuation near Jalud

According to the military, the area is located in Area B of the West Bank. In its headline, the outlet described these people as Israeli rioters and the evacuation as forced. In the main text of the report, the military referred to them as Israeli citizens.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fire circumstances

The circumstances surrounding the fire are still under investigation, the military said. The cause of the blaze is currently being determined. The military statement provided no other details about the incident. The Jerusalem Post noted that the report is being updated.

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