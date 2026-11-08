In Israel, the IDF is calling up fighters who completed their mandatory service only a few months ago amid a growing personnel shortage. Reservists, who report exhaustion and family difficulties, are also being called up for service, the Jerusalem Post reports, citing Walla.

Shortage of 15,000 soldiers

According to the publication, senior IDF officers are considering publicly and firmly raising the issue of an acute shortage of personnel. This primarily concerns a deficit of approximately 15,000 soldiers.

The army is also facing an outflow of specialists with important competencies — engineers, programmers and other workers with critically important knowledge. According to the Jerusalem Post, they are receiving attractive job offers in the civilian sector. Personnel shortages are also being felt in logistics, where the practice of granting representative ranks to experienced sergeants has been introduced.

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Reservists' complaints and the conscription debate

Reservists are criticizing the army's policy, saying that the burden on those serving has not decreased after three years of combat operations. One senior reserve officer told Walla that emergency call-up orders effectively leave reservists with no choice regarding whether to report for service.

Commanders of reserve brigades report difficulties faced by battalion and company commanders. Among reservists are self-employed people experiencing financial difficulties, workers in specialized positions in the economy, students, and fighters who recently completed mandatory service. Some military personnel, they say, also have difficult family and personal circumstances without an adequate support system.

IDF Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir warned more than a month ago that the army was under critical strain due to a shortage of personnel, including fighters. Amid political disputes over the military conscription law, the IDF expects that the coalition agreement will facilitate the enlistment of ultra-Orthodox men, primarily into combat units. According to the cited data, the number of such recruits this year is expected to be approximately 4,800.

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