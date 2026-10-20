The Israel Defense Forces said it struck a Hezbollah truck that, it claims, was transporting weapons from a facility in the Kfarra area of southern Lebanon. The IDF also released a video which, according to its account, shows weapons being loaded into the truck and the subsequent strike on it, The Jerusalem Post reports.

IDF statement on the video

According to the IDF, in December 2025, information about a facility that Hezbollah allegedly used to store weapons was passed to the Lebanese Army through a US-led monitoring mechanism. Later, the Lebanese military said it had taken action regarding the facility.

The Israeli military claims that several months later it identified further Hezbollah activity at the location. In the released footage, according to the IDF, members of the group load weapons and military equipment into a truck to remove them. After detecting this activity, the Israeli military struck the vehicle.

The date of the strike was not disclosed. The IDF said the incident in the Kfarra area is one example of discrepancies between Lebanese Army reports and the situation on the ground.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Allegations of coordination

The IDF Intelligence Directorate said it had identified instances of coordination between certain Lebanese Army representatives and Hezbollah regarding control measures. According to the Israeli military, such interaction contributed to delays or the disruption of inspections and enabled the group to move weapons in advance.

The IDF called on the Lebanese Army to act more decisively to prevent the presence of Hezbollah weapons and military infrastructure in the south of the country. Representatives of the US military command MARCENT, which coordinates relations between the militaries of the United States, Israel and Lebanon, did not respond to a request for comment on these statements by the time of publication.

Talks in the United States

Meanwhile, Israeli and Lebanese military delegations are holding another round of US-mediated talks in Tampa, Florida. According to the publication, the discussions are taking place at US Central Command headquarters and are due to continue until Wednesday.

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