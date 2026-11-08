The Israeli military said it had discovered two caches of military equipment and weapons in the area of Mays al-Jabal in southern Lebanon. According to its data, one cache was in a civilian house about 200 meters from a UN post, while the other was in a storage facility approximately 100 meters from such a post.

Findings during the operation

As reported by the Jerusalem Post, the discoveries were made by soldiers of the Oded Brigade combat team during operations in the Mays al-Jabal area. The Israeli army said the items found included Kalashnikov assault rifles, RPG launchers and rockets, a PK machine gun, fragmentation grenades, an explosive device and ammunition.

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Aid and equipment

According to the military, communications and surveillance equipment was also found at these locations. The weapons and equipment, the IDF claims, were next to boxes of humanitarian aid and emblems of the Amal and Hezbollah movements. The source notes that the findings were reported by the Israeli military.

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