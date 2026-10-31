The IDF demolished a memorial during a counterterrorism operation in the Nablus area of the West Bank, which the military classified as commemorating terrorists. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post.

Operation in the Nablus area

According to the publication, the operation began overnight into Monday. Its objectives were to locate wanted individuals, search for weapons and dismantle memorials that the military described as glorifying terrorism.

The IDF also reported detaining wanted individuals and conducting searches for weapons.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Incident involving an MP in August

The demolished site was located in the village of Madama near Nablus. According to The Jerusalem Post's description, it was likely dedicated to members of the Al-Aqsa Brigades and Palestinians killed during the intifada.

In August, Knesset member Zvi Sukkot of the Religious Zionism party, together with other people, damaged this memorial while accompanied by Israeli soldiers. He said that he had repeatedly appealed to the IDF to dismantle similar monuments in the West Bank.

After the incident, the IDF condemned Sukkot's actions and said that he and the people with him acted without permission and violated the terms of the coordinated visit. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also criticized the unauthorized destruction of the memorial, stressing that the IDF is responsible for maintaining security and implementing government decisions in the West Bank.

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