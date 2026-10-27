Australia’s Youth Advocacy Centre (YAC), which operates in the Brisbane area, has said it lost $3 million in government funding. The organisation’s executive director, Katherine Hayes, believes the decision is linked to YAC’s criticism of the Queensland government’s tough youth justice measures, ABC News reports.

Shortened contract and tenders

YAC provides legal assistance and support to young people who come into contact with the justice system or child protection services, as well as those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. According to Hayes, the organisation’s contract, which was supposed to run until 2028, was terminated early. The centre subsequently applied for a number of tenders but did not win any of them.

According to the YAC head’s estimate, the loss of funding will affect 19 staff members who work directly with young people and about 350 teenagers annually. She noted that these young people may be left without training courses, psychological counselling, medical assessments, assistance with housing, food, clothing and family therapy.

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Government position

Hayes said that YAC’s programme had previously undergone an independent government evaluation and demonstrated a reduction in reoffending. She also claims that the organisation met the established performance indicators.

Opposition leader Steven Miles called the termination of funding a signal to other social services and said the authorities wanted to deter them from public criticism. At the same time, Youth Justice Minister Laura Gerber rejected YAC’s claims that it had met government indicators. According to her, the programme was not extended because it did not achieve the target for no offending while on bail, and the reoffending rate exceeded 60%.

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