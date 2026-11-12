In Sweden, the Centre Party has given the Left Party until Friday to decide whether it is ready to drop its demand for ministerial posts in a future government. Centre Party leader Elisabeth Thand Ringqvist called on the Left Party to return to negotiations without an ultimatum on participation in the cabinet, The Local Sweden reports.

Coalition talks

Social Democratic leader Magdalena Andersson is proposing to form a coalition of the Social Democratic Party, the Centre Party and the Green Party without involving the Left Party. The Centre Party described this option as interesting.

At the same time, Thand Ringqvist is holding talks with Moderate Coalition Party leader Ulf Kristersson. She demanded that Andersson and Kristersson present comprehensive proposals on policy and the possible composition of the government by Friday at the latest.

The Left Party’s position

Left Party leader Nooshi Dadgostar said that her party would not take part in new talks with centre-left parties until the Centre Party decides which political bloc it will support. According to her, if the Centre Party chooses Andersson’s proposal, the Left Party is ready to continue negotiations on forming a government.

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At the same time, Dadgostar stressed that her party’s demand for ministerial posts has not changed. Thand Ringqvist said that before Andersson presents a comprehensive package at 5:00 p.m. the following day, Dadgostar must choose between insisting on ministerial portfolios and political influence.

Dadgostar also noted that talks between the centre-left parties had already been underway when the Centre Party leader announced her intention to negotiate with right-wing forces as well. In her view, if the Centre Party joins a centre-right government, it will depend on the support of the far-right Sweden Democrats.

Kristersson currently has a mandate from the speaker of parliament to explore the possibilities of forming a new government. He is to report on the progress of his work next Tuesday, and he needs the support of the Centre Party to be elected prime minister.

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