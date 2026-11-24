In Sweden, the Centre Party has ended negotiations with centre-left forces and decided to resume consultations with right-wing parties on supporting a government led by Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson. The Local Sweden reports.

Talks with right-wing parties

Centre Party leader Elisabeth Thand Ringqvist announced the decision after a meeting of the party’s governing body and parliamentary group on Monday evening. According to her, the party will resume talks with the Moderate Party, the Christian Democrats and the Liberal Party.

Thand Ringqvist said that the Centre Party is not prepared to allow the process of forming a new government to be blocked. She also stated that the party is ready to seek solutions and engage in dialogue with both political blocs.

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Differences with the Left Party

Earlier, the Centre Party, together with the Social Democrats and the Green Party, presented the Left Party with a final proposal intended to pave the way for a government led by Magdalena Andersson. However, the Left Party rejected the initial package for negotiations.

The party said that the proposal did not meet its demand for ministerial posts and did not contain sufficient provisions in line with Left Party policy that would compensate for abandoning that demand. The Centre Party had previously insisted that it would not support a government dependent on the Left Party.

At the same time, 35 Centre Party politicians, including the heads of district organisations in Stockholm, Jönköping, Blekinge and Jämtland, spoke out against closer ties with the right. In an article for Aftonbladet, they said that such a government would depend on the far-right Sweden Democrats.

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