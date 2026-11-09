On November 3, 2026, the National Bank of Ethiopia kept its key interest rate at 16%. The decision was made by the regulator’s Monetary Policy Committee, The Rio Times reports.

Rate unchanged since July increase

In July 2026, the central bank raised the rate by one percentage point, from 15% to 16%, and also lifted restrictions on credit growth. Since July 2024, Ethiopia has moved to market-based determination of the exchange rate of its national currency, the birr. This change was part of a reform supported by the International Monetary Fund.

The regulator also amended the 2024 foreign exchange rules through Directive FXD/04/2026. The IMF is urging the authorities to develop the interbank foreign exchange market and ensure compliance with banks’ open foreign exchange position limits.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Early IMF financing

On July 1, 2026, the IMF completed the fifth review of Ethiopia’s $3.4 billion lending program and approved the disbursement of about $464 million. Total disbursements under the program reached approximately $2.65 billion.

The fund also provided about $200 million ahead of schedule to help the country pay for more expensive fuel amid the war in the Middle East. The article notes that a weaker birr makes dollar-denominated fuel imports more expensive on the domestic market.

According to the fund’s estimate, Ethiopia’s international reserves will cover 2.1 months of imports in the 2025/26 fiscal year and 2.7 months in 2026/27. Average inflation in the 2026/27 fiscal year is projected by the IMF at 12.3%, compared with 11.7% a year earlier.

Read us on