Yemen’s Central Bank, based in Aden, has ordered banks and exchange companies to freeze the accounts and assets of 135 individuals, organizations and vessels placed on terrorist lists over alleged links to the Houthis. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing the government-run SABA news agency.

Restrictions for financial institutions

The directive was issued on the basis of an order by Yemen’s prosecutor dated October 19. It provided for the listed individuals, entities and vessels to be added to the lists and for their assets to be frozen over alleged links to the Houthi group.

The measures also prohibit financial and commercial transactions with those on the list, including opening new bank accounts or conducting transactions on their behalf. Financial institutions were instructed to identify and submit information on accounts, assets and money transfers involving those on the list to financial intelligence and anti-money laundering authorities.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Who was included in the list

According to SABA, the list includes Houthi political, military and security officials, businessmen, one company and five oil tankers. Yemeni authorities identified these vessels as being used for smuggling. The agency did not disclose the names of those included in the list.

On October 11, Yemen’s internationally recognized government approved a draft law to designate the Houthis as a terrorist organization and criminalize the group’s activities and financing. The government also called for the completion of the necessary legal and constitutional procedures to adopt this legislation. The decision was made amid intensified fighting between the Houthis and forces loyal to Yemen’s internationally recognized government, which are backed by a Saudi Arabia-led coalition.

Read us on