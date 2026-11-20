The People’s Bank of China, the country’s central bank, left benchmark lending rates unchanged for the 18th consecutive month on November 20, 2026. The one-year rate was maintained at 3.0%, while the five-year rate remained at 3.5%, Anadolu Agency reports.

Benchmark lending rates

The one-year benchmark rate is the main reference rate for most loans to companies and households. The five-year benchmark rate is used as a reference for mortgage lending.

Both rates remain at record-low levels. The central bank’s decision met market expectations.

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Economic dynamics

The decision was made amid signs of weakening economic momentum in China in October. Growth in industrial production and retail sales slowed.

Housing prices in China also continued to decline. This heightened concerns about the country’s economic outlook.

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