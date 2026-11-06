Mexico’s central bank, Banxico, cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points, from 6.5% to 6.25%. The decision, made on Thursday, came as a surprise to analysts: 30 of the 36 institutions surveyed by Citi expected the rate to remain unchanged, Mexico News Daily reports.

Regulator’s arguments

The decision was made by a split vote. Three Banxico board members who supported the cut cited the absence of demand-side pressure in the economy and the continued impact of the monetary tightening already implemented.

The bank noted that the process of slowing inflation is continuing. The regulator also believes that, under current conditions of spare capacity in the economy, the impact of peso exchange-rate fluctuations on prices will be limited.

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Inflation forecasts and the peso’s reaction

At the same time, Banxico raised its forecast for headline inflation in the fourth quarter from 3.5% to 3.7%. The core inflation forecast was also revised upward, from the 3.6% expected in September to 3.7%. The bank explained the change in estimates by higher-than-expected non-core inflation.

After the decision was announced, the dollar rose to 18.96 pesos, but stood at 18.7499 pesos at the end of the day. The Mexican currency lost 18.3 centavos, or 0.99%, compared with the previous day’s close.

The regulator expects inflation to reach its 3% target, with a permitted range of 2% to 4%, in the fourth quarter of next year. Among the risks to its forecast, Banxico cited persistent core inflation, a possible further weakening of the peso, the consequences of trade policy or geopolitical conflicts, as well as climate factors and other costs. The bank added that maintaining the rate at its current level for an extended period should help bring inflation back to target.

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