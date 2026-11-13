At its board meeting on November 12, the National Bank of Romania decided to keep the key rate at 6.5%. The decision was in line with expectations, and the rate has remained at this level since August 2024, Romania Insider reports.

Rate unchanged for more than two years

Twenty-seven months have passed since the last monetary policy decision. During this period, annual headline inflation in Romania ranged from 4.6% to 10.9%.

Thus, the National Bank of Romania did not change the key rate throughout the entire period when inflation was within the specified range.

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Inflation expectations

Independent analysts expect inflation to begin slowing from the start of 2027. At the same time, they forecast monetary policy easing no earlier than May 2027.

As stated in an analytical note by Erste Group, a condition for a rate cut should be a sustained decline in headline inflation below the level of the key rate.

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