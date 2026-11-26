The Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye has temporarily suspended weekly repo auctions and increased the remuneration rate on required reserves for Turkish lira deposits. The central bank announced these decisions on Thursday. On November 26, Anadolu Agency reported, citing statements by the regulator.

Liquidity management

In a statement on Turkish lira liquidity management, the regulator said it was temporarily suspending weekly repo auctions. These auctions were held as part of the bank’s open market operations. The bank published the announcement in a press release.

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Reserve remuneration

In a separate statement on macroprudential measures, the bank increased the remuneration rate on required reserves for Turkish lira deposits. It was raised from 86% to 90% of the central bank’s weighted average funding cost.

According to the central bank, the adjustment is intended to support macrofinancial stability and strengthen the monetary transmission mechanism. The bank identified this as the purpose of the adjustment.

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