German church figures warn against aid cuts — Der Spiegel

In Germany, prominent church representatives have warned against a new reduction in funding for international cooperation planned by the black-red coalition. Der Spiegel reported this on November 11, 2026. The author of the article is Jonas Schaible.

Coalition plans

The publication describes these intentions as a further reduction in funding: the coalition wants to cut the relevant funds once again. The topic of the publication is defined as development aid, while the church figures’ criticism is directed against the coalition’s plans for international cooperation.

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Church warnings

The warnings from church representatives concern planned rather than already implemented cuts. According to Der Spiegel’s wording, the coalition’s intention to reduce funding has prompted opposition among important church representatives.

The photo illustration accompanying the article shows refugees in Africa. Its caption also states that cuts are again being planned in the field of development aid. This detail accompanies the report on the German coalition’s intentions.

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