Cyclone Akvan made landfall on India’s eastern coast early Friday morning. More than 300,000 residents were evacuated to safer locations in the state of Odisha, Anadolu Agency reports.

Evacuation in Odisha

According to the Press Trust of India news agency, more than 300,000 people were moved to safer locations in the eastern state of Odisha. As the cyclone reached the coast, rough seas, heavy rain and strong winds were observed in some areas of the state.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Weather service statement

The India Meteorological Department wrote on social media platform X that the cyclone’s landfall process had begun and would continue for another three hours. There is currently no information about possible damage caused by the cyclone.

India recently experienced two major cyclones, Arnaba and Murasu, which struck the state of Andhra Pradesh one after the other. They caused significant damage to property, infrastructure and agricultural crops.

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