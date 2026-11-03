Severe cyclonic storm Murasu made landfall on the coast of the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh early Tuesday morning. It brought heavy rainfall and winds of up to 110 km/h to the region, Anadolu Agency reports.

Cyclone makes landfall

The India Meteorological Department said that the cyclone’s landfall process began at 1:00 a.m. local time over the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh. According to the agency, the process was ongoing: part of the cyclone’s eyewall had already moved over land, while its eye was touching the coast.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Evacuation and risk of power outages

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu instructed officials to prepare for the consequences of the disaster. According to preliminary estimates, the cyclone could damage between 6,000 and 8,000 electricity poles, posing a serious threat to power supply.

Authorities ordered residents of low-lying areas to be evacuated to safe locations. In the neighboring state of Odisha, 151,434 people were moved to safe locations as part of preparations for the cyclone’s possible impact. Several days earlier, Cyclone Arnab made landfall on India’s southern coast, killing five people.

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