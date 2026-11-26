Amid events in Saudi Arabia, the price of Brent crude rose by 0.74% on Thursday to $95.31 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.82%, to $84.37 per barrel. As The National reports, the market reacted to concerns about potential supply disruptions from the Middle East following statements by Yemen's Houthis about strikes on Saudi infrastructure and reports of disruptions to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

On the previous day, Brent ended trading up 3.5% at $94.61 per barrel. Over two days, quotations rose by nearly 6%.

Claims of strikes on refineries

On November 25, the Saudi military said that air defense forces intercepted and destroyed four drones launched toward the Ras Tanura oil refinery. Later that day, the Iran-backed Houthis said they had struck the Red Sea ports of Jeddah and Jazan.

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The Houthis also claimed a strike on the Ras Tanura refinery, which has a capacity of 550,000 barrels per day. The facility is part of a complex on the Arabian Gulf coast. Ras Tanura was previously the kingdom's main export terminal, but Saudi Arabia later shifted more focus to using the Yanbu terminal on the west coast, to which oil is delivered via the East-West pipeline.

Incidents in the Strait of Hormuz

The British Maritime Trade Operations agency reported that a projectile exploded near a tanker about 93 kilometers west of Dubai. It was also reported that on November 25 an oil tanker caught fire in the waters of the strait after colliding with a sea mine.

Daniel Richards, senior economist at Emirates NBD, noted that ahead of the OPEC+ ministers' meeting on November 29, concerns about excess supply had taken a back seat due to supply disruption risks. The International Energy Agency said in its monthly report that crude oil inventories rose by 1.7 million barrels per day in October, as exports from Gulf countries recovered faster than global demand.

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