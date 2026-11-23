In Japan, the average wholesale day-ahead electricity price in trading on Monday reached 37.50 yen, or $0.24, per kilowatt-hour. This is the highest level since August 2022, Anadolu Agency reports.

Rise in the wholesale price

Electricity for delivery on Tuesday rose in price by 6% compared with the previous Tuesday. At that time, it cost $0.22 per kilowatt-hour. The current figure was also 16.9% higher than the $0.20 recorded for delivery on Monday.

According to Bloomberg, the central Chubu region and the northern island of Hokkaido led the price increase. In Chubu, temperatures for Tuesday were forecast to be about 3 degrees Celsius below the 30-year average, while snow was expected in northern Japan.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Weather and LNG supplies

Cloud cover over a significant part of the country may reduce solar power generation and increase the need for electricity generated from gas. Liquefied natural gas prices remain high amid disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to vessel-tracking data, LNG deliveries to Japan on a 30-day moving average were about 10% lower than a year earlier. Colder weather in Europe could intensify competition for available gas cargoes if Japanese energy companies need additional fuel volumes.

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