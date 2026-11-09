In France, the day-ahead electricity price rose to its highest level since December 2022 due to windless and cloudy weather, which reduced wind and solar power generation. As OilPrice reports, such weather at the beginning of the week affected a number of Europe’s largest electricity markets.

Prices in France and Germany

At the Epex Spot auction, the day-ahead electricity price in France stood at 334 euros per megawatt-hour, or $374. According to Bloomberg, this is the highest level since December 2022.

In Germany, the day-ahead price on Monday was 345.64 euros per megawatt-hour, or $386. During certain evening peak hours, it exceeded 600 euros per megawatt-hour.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Low renewable generation

In the United Kingdom, Germany and France, electricity generation by wind and solar plants declined on Monday and was expected to remain below normal levels at least until midweek. The most significant drop in wind speeds was forecast in Germany, the United Kingdom, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Under such conditions, electricity prices are mainly set by gas-fired power plants, which use gas that is at its most expensive level in Europe in four years. In the United Kingdom, National Energy System Operator on Sunday issued a standard warning about a tight electricity supply situation on Monday morning, but cancelled it that same morning.

Danish energy trader Mind Energy noted that low water levels in hydropower reservoirs and high natural gas prices are increasing pressure on electricity prices in Northern European countries ahead of winter. According to the company’s analysts, the October increase in gas prices and the difficult hydrological situation in the region could lead to further increases in electricity prices in the coming months.

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