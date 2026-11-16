In Latvia, the average price of natural gas on the Dutch TTF exchange stood at €87 per MWh in October, exceeding the €85 level that is critical for the country’s manufacturing industry. According to an analysis by Citadele Bank, if prices remain at this level for an extended period, manufacturing growth could slow down in about three months, Baltic News Network reports.

Gas prices in October

In June, the average gas price on TTF was €45 per MWh. At the end of October, it rose to €104 per MWh, the highest level since December 2022. As of November 9, the price had fallen to €82.5 per MWh, but exceeded €90 again in the following days.

Citadele Bank chief economist Kārlis Purgailis noted that Latvia’s industry is currently growing faster than in neighboring Baltic countries, but high energy costs could weaken this advantage. In the third quarter, Latvia’s manufacturing output increased by 6.3% year on year. In Estonia, industrial production grew by 1.5%, while its volumes remained about 6% below the 2021 level. In Lithuania, industrial growth may have peaked as early as July, according to the bank’s assessment.

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Vulnerable industries

The most sensitive to rising gas prices in Latvia are the chemical industry, the production of rubber and plastic products, and fabricated metal products. Their critical level is about €70 per MWh, which was exceeded as early as September. From July through September, chemical industry output increased by 14.6% year on year, while the production of fabricated metal products rose by 15.7%.

Manufacturers of building materials and furniture, as well as the printing industry, are also among those at risk; for them, the critical level is €85 per MWh. Textile manufacturing, the production of motor vehicles and components, clothing, and beverages are less sensitive to gas price fluctuations. Citadele Bank estimates their critical thresholds at between €95 and €115 per MWh.

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