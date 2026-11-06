The price of copper on the London Metal Exchange fell by 1.3% on Friday, to $13,663 per metric ton as of 07:00 GMT. Since the start of the week, the metal may lose 3.44%, which would mark its biggest weekly decline since March, Asharq Al-Awsat reports, citing Reuters.

The most actively traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange also fell by 1.08%, to 106,830 yuan, or $16,018.17, per ton.

Concerns over AI investment

CRU chief analyst Craig Lang linked the weakening of prices to concerns over investment in artificial intelligence. According to him, the copper market is increasingly being influenced by sentiment regarding the expansion of data centers.

Technology stocks came under pressure after Democratic victories in the U.S. midterm elections, intensifying investor concerns about stricter regulatory oversight and potential restrictions on the development of AI infrastructure.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Metal shortage limits the decline

At the same time, limited supply is partially supporting the price of copper. Lang cautioned against concluding that there is a sustained correction, citing difficulties with mine supplies and the very limited availability of metal outside the United States.

Copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell by more than 24% over the week, to 33,848 tons, their lowest level in nearly three years. The Yangshan premium, which reflects demand for copper imports into China, rose to $210 per ton on Thursday, matching its record high.

Chinese smelters are also facing negative treatment charges and declining sulfuric acid prices. Inventories in warehouses outside the United States were declining as metal was moved to the country ahead of possible tariffs on refined copper imports.

Read us on