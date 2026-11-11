The futures price of natural gas at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility hub, the benchmark for the European market, rose by 2.7% on Wednesday to 87 euros per megawatt-hour. As of 9:30 a.m. Amsterdam time, the front-month contract was priced at $96.85 per MWh, OilPrice reports.

Recovery after a monthly low

Prices recovered after falling to 82 euros per MWh, or $91.30, at the start of the week. At that time, oil and gas markets declined following signals from US President Donald Trump that Washington was not currently planning a new strike on Iran. At the same time, according to the publication, the US president said that the United States remained ready for a military campaign if necessary.

Oil prices also rose on Wednesday, while the gas market reacted to weakening trader optimism over a possible peaceful settlement between the United States and Iran. OilPrice links this to continued attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Gas reserves and LNG supplies

The current price remains below the four-year high of more than 101.82 euros per MWh recorded at the end of October. At the same time, it is significantly higher than during the corresponding period last year.

According to Gas Infrastructure Europe, EU gas storage facilities were 72% full as of November 10. This is below the five-year average level for the start of the heating season. In most European Union countries, gas withdrawals from storage have already begun due to lower temperatures.

The publication also notes that liquefied natural gas flows through the Strait of Hormuz remain below pre-war levels, while QatarEnergy has extended force majeure on supplies at least until the end of December 2026. The International Energy Agency said last week that the global gas market could remain tight next year as well.

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