Natural gas prices in Europe rose to €96.075 per MWh at the beginning of the week, up 8.6% from Friday. The increase came amid forecasts of colder weather on the continent and low gas stock levels in European storage facilities, OilPrice reports.

Price dynamics

The benchmark TTF price stood at $105.49 per MWh. According to Bloomberg data cited by the publication, this was the largest daily increase in quotations in more than a week.

At the same time, the current TTF price remains below the level of more than €100 per MWh that it reached at the end of October, which was a four-year high. However, compared with the same period last year, when gas cost about €30, or $33, per MWh, the European benchmark has nearly tripled.

Storage reserves

OilPrice links the price increase to disruptions in liquefied natural gas exports from the Middle East related to the war. In particular, the force majeure declared by QatarEnergy raised spot LNG prices and, according to the publication, weakened purchases by European traders in the summer, when gas storage facilities are usually actively replenished.

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Europe entered the heating season with the lowest level of gas in storage in more than a decade. The publication also notes that about 10% of the gas injected during the summer season has already been withdrawn from storage in recent weeks.

Import risks

As of Sunday, EU gas storage facilities were 69.17% full and contained approximately 781 TWh of gas, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe data. Injection volume amounted to 714.16 GWh, while withdrawals totaled 2,868.4 GWh.

The supply situation may be further complicated by a ban on gas imports from the aggressor state Russia, which is set to take effect in January. According to OilPrice, European importers this year purchased almost all LNG produced at the Yamal LNG plant of the Russian company Novatek.

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