In the Netherlands, the European gas benchmark TTF rose by 2% on the morning of November 17 to €86, or $94.61, per megawatt-hour. This refers to the price of a contract for delivery in the nearest month. As OilPrice reports, the market recovered after falling by around 7% at the end of trading on Monday.

Cooling weather and LNG risks

The publication attributes the decline in quotations the previous day to record volumes of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas export plants, as well as mild weather in Europe’s largest gas-consuming countries. At the same time, forecasts predict colder weather across most of Europe from around November 20, which is expected to increase demand for heating, electricity and gas.

Prices are also affected by risks to the passage of liquefied gas cargoes through the Strait of Hormuz. According to OilPrice, Iran again attacked U.S. military facilities in Bahrain with drones on November 17, while the Iranian military warned vessels against using so-called fake American routes through the strait. Estimates indicate that the average number of LNG cargo shipments through the Strait of Hormuz stands at about one-third of the pre-war level.

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Gas reserves in Europe

Despite falling from a peak of more than €100 per MWh at the end of October, the TTF price remains nearly three times higher than a year ago, when it stood at around €30 per MWh. European gas storage facilities are currently filled to approximately 70%, compared with about 90% in previous years.

Net withdrawals of gas from storage have already begun in almost all EU countries and accelerate during cold spells. Last week, the German association of gas storage operators INES warned that gas supplies in Germany during winter may not be fully guaranteed in the event of extremely low temperatures.

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