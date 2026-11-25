Global oil prices changed little on November 25, as expectations of excess supply balanced concerns over possible export disruptions from the Middle East, particularly Saudi Arabia. As Channel NewsAsia reports, Brent futures fell by 4 cents to $91.36 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude declined by 28 cents to $81.77 per barrel.

Both benchmark grades rose by more than 2% the previous day. Tamás Varga, an analyst at brokerage firm PVM, linked the restrained movement to investors' expectations that supply could exceed demand.

Inventories and OPEC+ decisions

Prices are also being affected by an increase in U.S. oil inventories. According to the American Petroleum Institute, cited by market sources, inventories rose by 126,000 barrels in the week ending November 20. At the same time, eight analysts surveyed by Reuters expected an average increase of 1.5 million barrels.

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Ministers of the OPEC+ group will hold a series of meetings on November 29 on production policy for 2027. LSEG senior oil market researcher Zhengqiang Seto said the market is being affected by uncertainty over OPEC+ policy, the United Arab Emirates' exit from this group's restrictions, and Iraq's efforts to increase the assessment of its production capacity.

Risks to shipping

Yemen's Houthis said they had attacked the Ras Tanura oil refinery in Saudi Arabia and Riyadh's financial district. Ras Tanura is Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery and is part of a complex on the Persian Gulf coast that is also used as a major export terminal for Saudi oil.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to state media, said that a container ship had been targeted and stopped while travelling on an “unauthorized” route near the Strait of Hormuz. The British Maritime Trade Operations service said that on November 24, three vessels travelling east through the strait were struck by unidentified projectiles. Meanwhile, Libya's Sharara pipeline resumed operations after a group described in the report as illegal shut off a valve on it.

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