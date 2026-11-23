Oil prices in Asian trading on November 23 barely changed as investors weighed risks to shipping and oil refining infrastructure in the Middle East. According to Channel NewsAsia, Brent futures rose by 10 cents, or 0.11%, to $92.67 per barrel. U.S. WTI crude added 16 cents, or 0.19%, to $83.57 per barrel.

Price fluctuations

As of 04:23 GMT, Brent was trading at $92.67 per barrel, while WTI stood at $83.57. Earlier in the session, Brent had fallen by $1 to $91.57 per barrel, while WTI dropped to $82.63. Over the past week, Brent lost 4%, while WTI declined by 5%.

Prices are being supported by the unresolved war of the United States and Israel against Iran. On Sunday, the Iran-linked Houthi movement said it had attacked an oil refinery in Saudi Arabia. The UK Maritime Trade Operations service also reported several attacks on shipping in the Gulf and near the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attacks and OPEC+ meetings

Bahrain said that an Iranian attack hit a civilian industrial facility on Saturday. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in turn, reported a missile and drone attack on U.S. military positions in the kingdom, where the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet is based.

Vandana Hari, founder of analytics company Vanda Insights, believes that the tense confrontation between the United States and Iran may persist until the end of the year. In her assessment, threats and tough rhetoric from Washington and Tehran will sustain the geopolitical premium in oil prices unless either side takes concrete steps toward escalation.

OPEC+ ministers will hold a series of meetings on November 29 to determine production policy for 2027. The grouping includes OPEC countries and their allies, including Russia.

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