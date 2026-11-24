Oil prices held near a three-month low on November 24 amid concerns about rising crude supply and a possible surplus on the global market. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the market was also factoring in risks to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent and WTI quotations

Brent crude futures fell by 40 cents, or 0.45%, to $88.97 per barrel. The previous day, Brent closed at its lowest level since August 31. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude lost 23 cents, or 0.29%, and traded at $79.94 per barrel; earlier in the session, it reached its lowest level since August 26.

Prices were supported by risks to tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. The naval forces of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that three oil tankers, which they described as having violated rules, caught fire after being hit by sea mines. Iran's Press TV reported this.

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Signs of a market surplus

According to Deutsche Bank, global inventories of liquid hydrocarbons increased by 52 million barrels in October. The bank estimates that this corresponds to a supply surplus of 1.7 million barrels per day. The bank said that increasing evidence points to the global market balancing and moving into surplus, although potential disruptions could delay this process.

Supply is also recovering from Libya: the Sharara pipeline has resumed operations, and oil has begun flowing into the tanks of the Akakus facility in Zawiya. A preliminary Reuters poll also showed that U.S. stocks of crude oil and petroleum products likely rose last week. ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes noted that despite some improvement in inventories and the availability of petroleum products, logistics remain constrained and reserves are small.

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