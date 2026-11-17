In Germany, prices for new residential construction rose by 5.5% this year compared with the previous year. At the same time, construction has still not begun on more than 450,000 apartments for which permits have already been issued. Tagesschau reports this, citing data from the Federal Statistical Office.

Costs rise due to energy and loans

Industry representatives cite energy-intensive construction materials, including cement, steel and insulation materials, among the main factors behind the price increase. According to the Central Association of the German Construction Industry, they have become persistently more expensive due to higher energy costs. Estimates are also affected by increases in collectively agreed wages for roofers, electricians and installers.

In addition, interest rates on construction loans have again exceeded 4%, significantly increasing financing costs for private developers and investors. A study by the ARGE Working Group for Contemporary Building indicates that around one-fifth of cost increases since 2000 is linked to stricter standards for thermal insulation, noise protection, fire safety and accessibility.

Approvals delay projects

Developer Tim Gemünden cited the example of a 126-apartment project in Mainz that had a nine-year preparation phase and is still unfinished. The start of work was repeatedly postponed because of archaeological finds, discussions over building heights, the concreting over of areas and parking. According to him, 23 experts were involved in the project, although construction itself may take around two years.

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Gemünden said that construction work itself accounts for only 45% of total costs, while the rest is attributable to ancillary requirements and procedures. The industry also points to lengthy procedures for approving development plans, environmental reviews and staff shortages at building authorities.

A large share of permitted apartments is awaiting a start

According to the Federal Statistical Office, about 60% of apartments with existing construction permits, or more than 450,000 apartments, remain without work having begun. In the Trier region, according to the city, construction has not started on around 63% of approved projects.

Federal Construction Minister Verena Hubertz presented measures to reduce costs, including the Bauturbo initiative and a bill on building type E with simplified standards. However, representatives of the skilled trades sector doubt that these steps will have a noticeable effect.

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