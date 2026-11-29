Retail fuel prices in Europe fell by 15% after nine consecutive weeks of declines. In the United States, drivers ahead of Thanksgiving were buying gasoline for about $3.50 per gallon, avoiding record prices, The Japan Times reports.

Price declines in different regions

Fuel costs were also falling in Thailand and Malaysia. The diesel market began to retreat after nearly uninterrupted growth that had continued since the start of the war in Iran.

Within several weeks, global fuel markets sharply moved away from the crisis situation, although the publication warns that this may be temporary.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Impact of wars and supply disruptions

Oil markets were affected by supply disruptions from the Middle East and Ukrainian attacks on Russian processing facilities. The two wars together raised the cost of living in various countries around the world, the publication notes.

This triggered a wave of interest rate increases that, according to The Japan Times, helped weaken the bullish stock market.

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