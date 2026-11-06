In the United Kingdom, house prices fell by 0.6% in October compared with September, marking the steepest monthly decline in more than three years. The average price of a typical property was £296,285, The Guardian reports, citing data from lender Lloyds.

Fourth month of decline

October was the fourth consecutive month of falling prices on the UK housing market. Lloyds last recorded a steeper monthly decline in August 2023, when prices fell by 1.6%.

The decline came as a surprise to analysts, who had forecast growth of 0.1%. On an annual basis, house prices decreased by 1.2%, the largest drop since October 2023.

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High mortgage rates

Lloyds mortgage director Andrew Asaam said that housing demand is under pressure due to the difficult economic situation. According to him, new inflation risks, partly linked to the conflict in the Middle East, are keeping borrowing costs high and increasing pressure on household budgets.

According to Moneyfacts, the average rate on a two-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.97%, while the rate on a five-year mortgage was 5.99%. On the eve of the publication of these data, the Bank of England raised its base rate by 0.25 percentage points to 4%. Savills expects the UK housing market not to begin recovering until 2028, when the economic situation and mortgage affordability improve.

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