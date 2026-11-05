TTF prices fall 2.2% amid hopes for diplomacy on Iran — OilPrice

In the Netherlands, the futures price of gas at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) hub, a benchmark for the European market, fell by 2.2% on Thursday morning. As of 9:00 a.m. in Amsterdam, the front-month contract was trading at €86.14, or $96.87, per megawatt-hour.

As OilPrice reports, the decline extended the previous day's drop. The publication links market sentiment to hopes that the United States will choose a diplomatic approach to the situation around Iran instead of further escalation. According to OilPrice, these expectations were also influenced by the results of the U.S. midterm elections, in which Democrats won a convincing victory.

Lowest level in two weeks

The current TTF price became the lowest in two weeks. At the same time, it is noticeably below the level of more than €101.82 per megawatt-hour recorded at the end of last week. At that time, the European gas benchmark exceeded €100 per megawatt-hour for the first time since 2022.

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OilPrice notes that in 2022, the gas crisis in Europe intensified after Russia reduced pipeline gas supplies to most European consumers following its invasion of Ukraine.

LNG supplies remain limited

Despite the price decline, Europe is entering the winter period in a vulnerable gas supply situation, the publication writes. Liquefied natural gas flows from Qatar remain minimal, while QatarEnergy has extended force majeure on supplies at least until the end of December 2026.

ING analysts Warren Patterson and Eva Manthey noted that the situation after winter will largely depend on a possible resumption of LNG flows from the Persian Gulf. In their assessment, amid a tighter market, the weather factor will be especially important in winter.

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