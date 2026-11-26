In France, industrial producer prices rose by 9.6% year-on-year in October, following an 8.3% increase in September. The acceleration was linked to higher energy prices, which caused stronger growth in domestic prices, Anadolu Agency reports, citing France’s national statistics institute Insee.

Monthly dynamics

On a monthly basis, producer prices increased by 1.5%, while growth stood at 1.8% in September. Excluding energy, the index rose by 0.3% month-on-month and by 3.4% year-on-year.

Prices for industrial goods sold on the domestic market increased by 8.2% compared with October of the previous year, following 6.9% in September. In the mining and quarrying, energy and water supply category, they rose by 15.6%.

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Impact of gas and petroleum products

Gas prices increased by 32.5% year-on-year, while electricity prices rose by 13.2%. Insee partly explained the increase in wholesale gas prices by renewed tensions in the Middle East and relatively low gas reserves in Europe. Higher gas prices also affected wholesale electricity prices, as the market depended heavily on gas-fired power plants.

Domestic prices for refined petroleum products rose by 99% compared with October last year, approaching the record level of June 2022. At the same time, their monthly growth slowed to 0.5% after 17.5% in September.

Export and import prices

Prices of French industrial goods sold abroad increased by 13.2% year-on-year after 12% in September, and by 2.1% month-on-month. Import prices rose by 14.5% year-on-year after 11.7% in September, and by 2.3% month-on-month.

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