In Japan, prices for goods traded by companies rose by 7.1% year-on-year in October, following an increase of 6.8% a month earlier. This was the first acceleration in corporate goods inflation in three months, The Japan Times reports, citing data from the Bank of Japan.

Monthly growth was the fastest since May

On a monthly basis, prices increased by 0.7% in October, the fastest pace of growth since May. Economists had expected the annual rate of price growth to slow instead.

The rise in the producer price index was primarily driven by oil and oil-related goods. Last month, crude oil prices exceeded $100 per barrel amid renewed concerns over the conflict in the Middle East.

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An argument for the central bank's decision

Last month, the Bank of Japan acknowledged that core inflation had reached the regulator's target. New producer price data may strengthen the case for another interest rate hike at the Bank of Japan board meeting on December 18.

Market pricing in overnight index swaps indicated an 82% probability of a rate hike at that meeting. In the morning in Tokyo, the yen traded at around 159.62 yen per dollar, approaching the 160-yen mark, which could also increase pressure on consumer prices. October marks the beginning of the second half of Japan's fiscal year, when companies often change prices.

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