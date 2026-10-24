At least six killings of women and girls have been reported in Kenya’s Nakuru County this year. According to Nation Kenya, 418 cases of intimate partner violence were also recorded in the county.

Cases in Nakuru

On October 4, 18-year-old Molo Senior School student Joy Wanjui was found dead at her family home in Moto village, Molo area. Police named her 23-year-old boyfriend, Walter Kipkoech, as the main suspect. He was arrested on October 6 in Langwenda village after a manhunt. A court allowed him to be held for 21 days to conduct DNA testing, an autopsy, a psychiatric assessment and an examination of electronic devices.

The body of 14-year-old Grace Ngarua, who went missing on August 23, was found in bushes near the railway in Gilgil. A suspect was arrested on September 3. According to Gilgil Criminal Investigations Department chief Joseph Parsiata, he was released on bail after the court-granted 30-day period ended, while investigators await DNA test results and search for other possible suspects.

In April, Anita Mugweru died in Nakuru after she was allegedly stabbed by her husband, Kenya Defence Forces officer Captain Edwin Kaunga Mutomi, during a domestic dispute. Following a psychiatric assessment, the court found him unfit to stand trial and referred him for treatment at Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital.

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Data and legislative gaps

The Department of Gender, Social Services and Inclusivity recorded 418 survivors of intimate partner violence in Nakuru between September 2025 and August 2026. Nakuru East accounted for 219 such cases. The same area recorded 1,069 of the county’s 2,012 cases in which survivors received psychological and trauma therapy support.

The highest number of survivors of sexual and gender-based violence was recorded in Naivasha, at 394. Nakuru East recorded 350 such cases, Nakuru West 273, and Molo 194.

The Taskforce on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, established by President William Ruto in January 2025, submitted its report to him on January 26, 2026. The document states that Kenyan legislation does not contain a clear definition of femicide, which may complicate consistent handling of cases and data collection. The group recommended legal and policy changes, including recognizing marital rape as a criminal offence under the Sexual Offences Act.

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